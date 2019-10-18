Saturday October 19, 2019

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Uganda Cranes will qualify for a fifth consecutive Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) if they avoid at least a 3-0 deficit against Burundi.

The two face off at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Saturday afternoon with Cranes holding a 3-0 first leg advantage attained three weeks ago in Bujumbura.

Abdallah Mubiru who will be in charge of the game after leading the team through the entire qualification campaign has warned his charges against complacency.

“The biggest concern we have is to fight complacency because players may think it’s a done deal having defeated our opponents 3-0 in the first leg,” said Mubiru after the team’s training session on Tuesday.

FUFA Media The coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi talk to the players on Tuesday morning

“In football, anything can happen even in ten minutes. We are emphasising they know that,” he added.

“We need to manage the 90 minutes very well. They (Burundi) are not losing anything so they will come with a strategy to try attack so we have to be careful and counter their strategy.

Team News

The team will miss Muzamiru Mutyaba, one of the goal scorers in the first leg fixture.

Kirizestom Ntambi was involved in a minor accident on Thursday but trained on Friday and the rest of the players are in fine health.

Key Stats

Uganda has featured in four Chan finals (2011, 2014, 2016 & 2018) while Burundi has done so once in 2014.

The first ever meeting between Uganda and Burundi was in 1964 and ended in a 7-0 win for The Cranes.

There have previous 16 meetings, Uganda wins 11, lost 2 and drawn 3.

10 of the 16 previous meetings have been in CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, five are friendlies and one in the Chan qualifiers.

Uganda Probable XI

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Halid Lwaliwa, John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, Yusuf Ssozi, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo, Mike Mutyaba and Viane Ssekajugo.