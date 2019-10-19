TOTAL Chan 2020 Qualifiers:

Saturday, 19th October 2019

Uganda Cranes Vs Burundi – At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo ( 4PM)

Uganda leads 3-0 on aggregate

Police Football Club midfielder Yusuf Ssozi will command his first start in the Uganda Cranes’ team against Burundi during the return leg of the TOTAL Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier at Lugogo Stadium, Kampala.

Ssozi replaces injured KCCA midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba who has not trained with the team for a week.

Mutyaba, one of the scorers during that comprehensive 3-0 away win in Bujumbura during the first leg did not make the team training camp after suffering an injury with his club, KCCA.

Charles Lukwago is maintained in the goal posts. Paul Willa and Mustapha Kizza will be deployed on the right and left back positions respectively.

Team skipper Halid Lwaliwa will partner with John Revita at central defence.

Ssozi, Nicholas Kasozi, Allan Okello and Shafique Kagimu are in a compact midfield.

Meanwhile, Mike Mutyaba and Fahad Bayo will lead the quest for goals.

Uganda seeks to qualify for the fifth consecutive Chan final tournament after Sudan (2011), South Africa (2013), Rwanda (2016) and lately Morocco (2018).

The team line up:

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustapha Kizza, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), John Revita, Yusuf Ssozi, Nicholas Kasozi, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo, Mike Mutyaba, Shafique Kagimu

Substitutes:

James Alitho (G.K), Vianney Sekajjugo, Musitafa Mujuzi, Daniel Serunkuma, Allan Kayiwa, Sayid Kyeyune, Bright Anukani