The journey for Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club to the supreme level of Uganda’s football (Star Times Uganda Premier League) continues with good strategic planning and in-house tranquility.

From the re-branding strategy, great recruitment policy of able administrators, technical and players to sound pre-season training, latest fundraising dinner held at Piato Hotel in Kampala are all signs that the club is taking the right direction at the optimum timing.

First things first, the club, also christened as “The Gorillas” changed identity from Kabale Sharp to Kigezi Home Boyz in a bid to lure and embrace a wide scoop of fans across the entire Kigezi sub region.

Then the recruitment of able leaders and players took over before the latest fundraiser in Kampala whose target to raise at least Shs. 150M meant to help meet the annual budget for the club.

During the fundraising dinner held in Kampala, at least Shs 100M was raised.

According to Spencer Sabiti, the club president, Kigezi Home Boyz’ s prime objective this season is to qualify for the Uganda Premier League.

We have existed for six seasons now and the prime objective for the club is to qualify for the Uganda Premier League. This is one target we are all working for. We are also setting up an academy for skills and talent development. Spencer Sabiti, Kigezi Home Boyz club president

Sabiti in a special way lauds all the stakeholders who have worked tooth and nail to uphold the existence of this club.

From outspoken politicians hailing from the Kigezi land, the ordinary fans to sponsors and partners as Bakiga Nation and Tiger Security Uganda Limited, Sabiti is full of praise.

Already, the club has had splendid start to the season, winning on match day one of the Star Times FUFA Big League.

Kigezi Home Boyz overcame Water 2-1 at the Prisons Stadium in Luzira with Hassan Kakuru and immensely gifted Rashid “Kudra” Matovu scoring the goals for the “Gorillas”.

For starters, three clubs are promoted from the FUFA Big League to the higher tier Uganda Premier League every season.

And it goes without a saying, three clubs are also relegated from the UPL to the FUFA Big League.

Kigezi Home Boyz will play their second game of the season on Sunday, 20th October 2019 against Kansai Plascon at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira.