2020 CHAN Qualifiers (Central-East Zone) – Final Round, Second Leg

Rwanda 1-1 Ethiopia (Aggregate:2-1)

Sudan 1-2 Tanzania (Aggregate: 2-2)

Uganda 3-0 Burundi (Aggregate: 6-0)

Rwanda joined Tanzania and Uganda as the countries from the Central East Zone that will play at the 2020 Chan finals in Cameroon.

Rwanda eliminated Ethiopia after a 2-1 aggregate victory over Ethiopia on Saturday at Stade de Kigali in Kigali City.

Striker Sugira Ernest scored an 86th equalizer for the hosts following a 72nd minute goal from Ethiopian Lemene Mesfin Tafesse.

The goal was the second for Sugira in this qualification campaign as following his strike in the first leg, which was played in Mekelle, Ethiopia last month.

The Ethiopians opened the scoring when Amavubi centre back Manzi Thierry tried to head back pass giving an opportunity to the approaching striker Lemene Mesfin Tafesse to score past the helpless Kimenyi Yves.

Igihe Action between Rwanda and Ethiopia at Stade De Kigali on Saturday

Sugira scored the equalizing goal after heading a cross from Ombolega Fitina which went past Ethiopian goalie Lealem Birhanu.

Rwanda thus sealed their ticket to continental championship following a 2-1 aggregate.

This will be the fourth appearance for Rwanda who have competed at the 2018, 2016 and 2011 Africa Nations Championships.

They joined Uganda Cranes and Tanzania as the other countries that will play at next year’s finals in Cameroon.