First, he was assigned to handle the team that featured in the invitational COSAFA tournament as the senior team was away with then Coach Sebastien Desabre preparing for Afcon 2017.

Muburu alongside team manager Geoffrey Massa and kitsman Frank Bumpeje [Fufa Media] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

And in just two weeks, Abdallah Mubiru assembled a team of local based players that impressed in South Africa despite drawing all two games before losing in penalties.

On return, he said it was an important tournament that did prepare the team for Chan 2020 qualifiers.

“The most important aspect from this is that we now have a team to compete favourably in Chan qualifiers,” said Mubiru then.

Little did he know that he would be the man to take the team through the qualification campaign.

But when Desabre quit after the Afcon, FUFA assigned Mubiru along with Livingstone Mbabazi, Saddiq Wassa and team manager Geoffrey Massa to take over as interim staff as the search for a new coach began.

This was another chance for Mubiru and colleagues to showcase their abilities but this time in competitive matches.

Uganda had qualified for the previous four Chan editions so there was no excuse if the interim staff failed on the mission.

They did an excellent a job not only guiding the team to qualification but they did so in style winning all four games (home and away), scoring 15 goals and conceding just four.

In between, they did manage the senior team in an international friendly away to Kenya and they picked a respectful draw against a full squad of Harambee Stars.

In short, Mubiru has managed 7 games (inclusive of the two in Cosafa) and lost none.

Courtesy Uganda XI against Burundi at Lugogo

The mantle is now handed to Jonathan McKinstry who was in the stands as Uganda pummelled Burundi at Lugogo after he honourably let Mubiru and staff finish off the job they started.

A brief of Cranes Results under Mubiru

Lesotho 0-0 Uganda – Cosafa South Africa 1-1 Uganda – Cosafa (Daniel Sserunkuma) Somalia 1-3 Uganda – Chan (Patrick Kaddu, Taddeo Lwanga and Mustafa Kizza) Uganda 4-1 Somalia – Chan (Patrick Kaddu X3, Allan Kyambadde) Kenya 1-1 Uganda – International Friendly (Emmanuel Okwi) Burundi 0-3 Uganda – Chan (Viane Ssekajugo, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza) Uganda 3-0 Burundi – Chan (Fahad Bayo, Viane Ssekajugo and Allan Okello)

Played 7, Won 4, Drawn 3, Lost 0, Goals For 15, Goals Against 4