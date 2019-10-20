New Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry was in the stands as Uganda secured qualification to the 2020 Africa Nations Championship with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burundi at Lugogo.

The Northern Irish was appointed two weeks ago as the new permanent Uganda Cranes coach but left Abdallah Mubiru and company to complete the qualification job.

Now, he feels there is need for proper preparation ahead of the final tournament in Cameroon.

In a tweet, McKinstry congratulated the players, staff and all fans that did a good job to ensure the team will be in Cameroon.

“Excellent effort from all the @UgandaCranes players, staff and supporters yesterday to secure qualification to @CAF_Online #CHAN2020,” he tweeted.

It will be the fifth time in history of the competition that Uganda will play at the finals but sadly, they have never gone past the group stages.

Could it be the first time it happens in 2020?