Paidha Black Angels Football Club lead striker and captain Dickens “Diarra” Okwir has categorically set his personal and team’s targets.

Okwir eyes the top scorers’ accolade as well as guiding his club back to the Uganda Premier League where they belonged last season.

As a striker and captain of Paidha Black Angels Football Club, I want to inspire my club back to the Uganda Premier League. Of course, I have set personal target of being the league top scorer. This calls for the collective effort of all my fellow players and all everybody at the club including fans. Dickens Okwir, captain Paidha Black Angels (On loan from Vipers)

Okwir has already opened his personal account with a goal against Kataka on match day one during their 2-1 win in a match that was washed out on the 40th minute mark before being resumed the next day.

Paidha Black Angels take on Bukedea Town Council on Sunday at their Barokoro fortress in Zombo.

In the other matches on the day, wounded Nyamityobora visits UPDF at the Bombo Military Barracks play ground.

Nyamityobora, under head coach Alex Isabirye suffered a 2-1 loss on the road against Ndejje University last Thursday.

Christened as the “Abanyakare”, Nyamityobora takes on a motivated UPDF side that won 1-0 away against Dove on match day one.

Denis Ssekitoleko, scorer for Steven Bogere’s UPDF will be one player, among others that the footballing soldiers will dwell upon.

Other experienced lads as goalkeeper Yiga, Robert Nakyenalire and Fred Umony will be useful to the home team.

Other matches:

Hassan Mubiru’s Katwe United target a second consecutive win when they visit fellow newcomers Saviours at Katusabe grounds in Masindi.

For starters, Katwe United triumphed 1-0 over visiting Light SSS 1-0 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Defender Abdul Wasswa Ssemwogere got the lone strike for Katwe United.

For UPL top sides Ndejje University and Water FC will lock horns at the Arena of Visions in Luweero.

Water is a wounded side having lost 2-1 to visiting Kigezi Home Boyz on match day one at Luzira.

At the Luzira Prisons stadium, the Painters, Kansai Plascon entertain Kigezi Homeboyz at Luzira Prisons grounds.

Newcomers MYDA will play for the first time at the home (Elgon View grounds) in the FUFA Big League when they take on Light SSS.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier division of football in Uganda.

Three clubs are promoted from the FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the season in May 2020.

Sunday Fixtures:

Kansai Plascon Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Luzira Prisons Grounds

Paidha Black Angels Vs Bukedea Town Council – Bar okoro grounds

UPDF Vs Nyamityobora FC – Bombo Military Barracks grounds

Myda Vs Light SSS – Elgon View grounds

Saviours FC Vs Katwe United – Katusabe grounds, Masindi