Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Saturday, 26th October:

Third Place: Kyadondo Vs Buddu – 11 AM

Kyadondo Vs Buddu – Final: Busiro Vs Bulemezi – 3 PM

*Both games at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (Live on BBS Telefaina)

The tickets for the final two matches of the 2019 Airtel sponsored Masaza Cup have hit the market on Monday, 21st October 2019.

This was revealed by the Buganda Kingdom Minister for Sports, Recreation and Leisure Owek. Henry Sekabembe at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala.

I would like to make this formal declaration that the ticket prices and selling points are officially unveiled. We call upon all the lovers of the beautiful game to go to those centers and buy their tickets to avoid inconveniences.There will be no extra tickets made for late comers and in regard we advise Kabaka’s people in every part of the country to maximize the time availed as regards ticket buying Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Recreation and Lesiure

Catergories of tickets:

There are three categories of tickets designed in a form of wrist bands to allow smooth flow of traffic at the gates.

The ordinary tickets will go for 10,000/=, VIP 20,000/= and 100,000/= for VVIP.

One ticket will give a holder access to watch the two matches of the day, starting with the bronze match that will be played between Buddu and Kyaddondo at 11:00 am.

The final shall come at 3 PM when the 2012 winners Bulemezi will battle Busiro.

The selling points:

1. AIRTEL SHOPS: Kampala Round, Kikuubo, Kisekka Market, Lugogo, Luwero, Bulenga, and Kajjansi

2. TOTAL SHOPS: Natete, Masaka, Nyendo, Entebbe, Kasana, Kyengera, Namasuba, Luwero , Kasangati, Bweyogerere, and Mukono.

3. CENTENARY BANK: Masaka, Mukono, Luwero, Mapeera (Kampala)

4. OTHERS: Hardware World, Namboole, Bulange, Wakiso Giants Shop