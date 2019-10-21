Over the weekend, Uganda joined the other 15 countries that will play at the 7th edition of the Championship of African Nations (Chan) final tournament.

For starters, the 2020 Chan tournament will be hosted by Cameroon in West Africa.

Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda will represent the East – Central Zone.

This will be Uganda’s fifth successive time at this tournament following appearances in 2011 (Sudan), 2014 (South Africa), 2016 (Rwanda) and 2018 (Morocco) editions.

Rwanda eliminated Ethiopia 2-1 on aggregate following a one all draw in the second leg.

Tanzania made the grade at the expense of Sudan following a 2-1 away win in the return leg to qualify on the away goal’s rule.

Besides Cameroon, who are the tournament hosts, the other West African countries include Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, Mali and the first timers Togo.

Togo are the only debutants at the tournament that exclusively allows the players featuring in the domestic leagues.

Togo eliminated African giants Nigeria during the final round of the qualifiers.

From central Africa Zone are countries as Zambia, Zimbabwe, DR Congo and Congo.

For starters, DR Congo makes a return after missing out from the 2018 edition.

Namibia will carry the Southern Africa Zone flag.

Morocco and Tunisia are the representatives from Northern Zone.

The draws for the final tournament will be held in December 2019 in Cameroon.

Morocco are the tournament defending champions.

The successful countries: