The relationship between Buganda and Acholi had turned sour after the incidents that happened in 1966 when Milton Obote the then President of the Republic of Uganda ordered the army to attack the Buganda kingdom headquarters in Bulange, Mengo.

Since then, there was a long standing poor relationship between the people of Acholi and Buganda but football through the FUFA Drum, a tournament aimed at celebrating ancestry has tried to mend the broken hearts and bad history.

Last year, Buganda and Acholi provinces were pitted in the same group and for the first time in a longtime, the Buganda national anthem was played in Acholi land during the game played at Pece Memorial stadium.

The paramount chief of Acholi, Rwot David Ocana Onen II confessed that it was a historic day in re-uniting the two tribes that were at loggerheads for a longtime.

The second edition will see a renewal of acquaintances between the two sides after the quarterfinal draws were held on Monday. Buganda and Acholi are pooled in group A alongside Bukedi and Tooro.

Group B has West Nile, Lango, Busoga and Bugisu and will play their group games in Lira.

Mr. Rogers Byamukama, the chairman of the FUFA Drum organizing committee explained the new changes in the playing format and indicated this is aimed at giving the tournament more coverage and excitement to the fans.

” We have made changes in the playing format to make the tournament more exciting. The eight remaining teams will be placed in two groups and play at two different grounds in Lira and Gulu. The games will be live on TV and we are hopeful that before the start of the games next month, we shall have a title sponsor on board.”

Unlike last season, where the games were played on a knockout basis after the groups, this time round, the initial groups acted as a preliminary phase and the remaining eight teams have been drawn in two new groups of four.

The games will be played at Pece War Memorial stadium in the heart of Gulu and Akii Bua stadium in Lira between 21st -30th November 2019.

Just like last season, the winner will walk away with a cash prize of 30 million shillings.

How the teams qualified?

Group A: Tooro, Busoga

Group B: Lango, Buganda

Group C: West Nile, Acholi

Group D: Bukedi, Bugisu

Quarterfinal Groups

Group A: Buganda, Acholi, Bukedi, Tooro

Group B: West Nile, Lango, Busoga, Bugisu