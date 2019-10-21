23rd Kinyara Golf Open Tournament:

Professional Winner:

Herman Mutawe – 68, 74 (142)

Runners Up:

Martin Ochaya – 73, 70 ( 143 )

) David Kamulindwa Amooti – 72, 71 (143)

Professional golfer Herman Mutawe won the 2019 Kinyara Golf Open for the paid ranks catergory at the 9-hole Kinyara Golf course.

Mutawe scored a total of 142 gross over 36 holes in two rounds, triumphing with a stroke ahead of the duo of Martin Ochaya and David Amooti Kamulindwa (143 apiece).

On day one, he returned 3 – under 68, the best score on the day, a stroke better than Lawrence Muhenda.

During the closing round, Mutawe scored 3 over par 74 to topple 24 other professional golfers who took part in the two day’s event.

The day two best score was registered by Abraham Ainemani with 3 – under 68.

Ochaya and teenager Kamulindwa shared the joint second place with 143 strokes apiece.

Ainemani returned 145 strokes to settle for fourth place.

Ronald Rugumayo, fresh from the Pepsi Independence triumph shared the joint fifth place with Becca Mwanja for 147 strokes.

Four golfers Henry Lujja, Phillip Kasozi, Lawrence Muhenda and Abbey Bagalana shared the seventh place with each scoring 148 strokes.

The eleventh position was co-shared by the trio of Fred Wanzala, Grace Ocici Onito and Saidi Mawa (149 strokes each).

Only 13 golfers of the total 25 made the treasured cut to partake the total kitty of Shs 12M staked by the sponsors.

Missed the cut:

Denis Anguyo (151), Joseph Mawejje (154), Emmanuel Opio Onito (154), Brian Toolit (154), Robert Happy (156), Ismail Mohammod (156), Emma Ogwang (157), Gerald Kabuye (158), Herman Deco Mutebi (158), Ronald Bukenya (160), Vincent Byamukama (162) and Hussein Bagalana (162) all missed the cut.

Mehta golf club member Ronald Bukenya had won the event in 2018.

The main sponsors Kinyara Sugar Limited were joined by Liaison Group, UAP and ICEA Group to bankroll the two day’s event.

The professionals will turn their attention to the forthcoming Entebbe open where they will fight for Shs 30M.

Leaderboard:

Herman Mutawe – 68, 74 (142) Martin Ochaya – 73, 70 (143)

T2 – David Kamulindwa Amooti – 72, 71 (143)

4 – Abraham Ainemani – 77, 68 (145)

T5 – Ronald Rugumayo – 72, 75 (147)

Becca Mwanja – 72, 75 (147)

T7 – Henry Lujja – 76, 72 (148)

Phillip Kasozi – 74, 74 (148)

Lawrence Muhenda – 69, 79 (148)

Abbey Bagalana – 74, 74 (148)

T11 – Fred Wanzala – 74, 75 (149)

Grace Ocici Onito – 73, 76 (149)

Saidi Mawa – 77, 72 (149)

Missed Cut: