Tuesday October 22, 2019

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Tuesday will see the top two teams in the Uganda Premier League go head to head at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende as hosts Vipers test Bul’s title credentials.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Vipers’ Frank Tumwesigyei in action against BUL FC.

Vipers are yet to suffer a single defeat after seven games while Bul have only lost once in eight games, a humiliating 3-0 loss at the hands of bitter rivals Kirinya Jinja SS.

With Bul at the top with 19 points and having beaten Vipers’ title rivals KCCA 3-0, it promises to be a tantalising game in which Edward Golola’s men feel they can’t afford to slip up especially against a Bul side that is deemed to be a title contender going by the results posted so far this term.

“They are enjoying a good run but we are also doing badly either,” Golola told Kawowo Sports. “We shall treat the game as any other and our target is to pick all points and we hope playing at home gives us advantage,” he added.

Vipers have a decent record against Bul with 9 wins against two for Bul and five draws in the last 16 meetings.

Besides, Bul have only picked one win away to Vipers in the last five visits – a 1-0 win in 2015/16.

BUL FC Media Robert Mukongotya will be vital for BUL

The hosts will look to Fahad Bayo, Daniel Sserunkuma and Abdul Karim Watambala for inspiration while the visitors will hope Robert Mukongotya continues with his goal scoring form.

A win for the hosts will see them take over top spot with a game in hand over Bul in second.