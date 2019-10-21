Tuesday October 22, 2019

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4.30pm

Proline takes search for ‘season points’ to Mandela National stadium, Namboole when they visit league debutants Kyetume on Tuesday.

The visitors have won two games so far but their points tally on the log remains zero following a Fufa decision to dock them points for failure to honour the SC Villa game.

They are aware that nothing short of maximum points at Kyetume will prolong their stay at the base of the table and probably enlighten their chances of relegation just one season after gaining promotion.

In Kyetume, they face a side with experience in Vincent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentongo and Patrick Ochan among others and must dig deeper if they are leave with all points.

George Nsimbe’s men have started the campaign decently and sit 10th on the log with 10 points more than their day’s opponents.

Proline are expected to bank on Edirisa Lubega for goals with reports that striker Ivan Bogere has gone AWOL at the club.

This will be the first ever league meeting between the two sides but they did clash in the Stanbic Uganda Cup last season with Proline winning a penalty shootout at Lugogo.