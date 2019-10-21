University Football League (UFL) 2019:

Final: St Lawrence Vs Uganda Christian University

St Lawrence Vs Uganda Christian University Third place play off: Uganda Martyrs University Vs Bugema University

*To be played on 3rd November at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Semi-final (Aggregate Results):

St Lawrence University 2 ( 3) – 2 (2) Uganda Martyrs University

( Uganda Martyrs University Uganda Christian University 3 (4) – 3 (2) Bugema University

The 2019 final of the University Football League (UFL) will be held on Sunday, 3rd November at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The contest will be one for first time finalists St Lawrence University and Uganda Christian University (UCU) in the epic clash.

For starters, UCU overcame Bugema University 4-2 in a tense post-match penalty victory following a 3 all draw over the two legs.

On the other hand, St Lawrence University were 3-2 winners, also in post-match penalties after a two all stalemate over the two legs on aggregate.

St. Lawrence defeated the 2017 champions Uganda Martyrs University at Nkozi to progress to their first ever University League final.

During the second leg, Missi Ssemugera headed the visitors ahead off a well delivered Collins Sseruwu free kick on the quarter hour mark and take a half time lead.

Derrick Kayondo found the equalizer, 10 minutes into the second stanza and force a shoot out.

Following a 2-2 aggregate score, the two sides had to be separated on post-match penalties with St Lawrence, who are coached by Davis Nnono victorious 3-2.

The first semi-final witnessed UCU fall 2-1 in the return leg at the UCU main grounds in Mukono.

Aldrine Kambale scored a penalty to give UCU the lead on the stroke of half time.

Kaye Kizito’s brace in the 68th and 85th minutes inspired Bugema to victory in normal time and force a shoot-out after a 3 all draw.

Uganda Christian University won the dramatic and tense shoot out 4-3.

Players such as Tadeo Lwanga (Makerere University), Yassar Mugerwa (Nkumba University), Joshua ‘Letti’ Lubwama (Makerere University), Martin Sseruwagi (Nkumba University), Ibrahim Kazindula (KIU), Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Makerere and Ndejje Universities), Albert Mugisa (Ndejje University), Viane Ssekajugo (Kampala University), Geofrey Akabwai (Kampala International University), among others are vivid products of this enticing league.

Previous Winners:

2018 – Kyambogo University

2017 – Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi

2016 – Kampala University

2015 – Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

2014 – Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

2013 – Kampala University

2012 – Makerere University