Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has set a personal target of winning silverware at Zambian side Forest Rangers Football Club.

Currently one of the top performers at the Ndola based club, Kigonya targets the league championship.

Manager Perry Mutapa has entrusted the number one slot to Kigonya and the Ugandan has not disappointed with a couple of impressive performances in the recent outings.

With three wins, two draws and one loss in six games, Forest Rangers is currently third on the 18 team log with 11 points.

Kigonya has already won the man of the match honours twice in the six matches played and eyes more solid performances.

We have had a fair start to the season and the prime objective remains winning the title. I can’t stop thanking the entire playing unit, coaching staff, management, the beloved fans and the Almighty Lord. As usual, I am always looking forward the next match. Mathias Kigonya, Goalkeeper

Forest Rangers FC Mathias Kigonya in action with Forest Rangers in Zambia

Forest Rangers Media Mathias Kigonya with his man of the match accolade

Forest Rangers was founded in 1975 and they are based in Ndola town hosting their home matches at the 49,800 seater Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Forest Rangers has registered two draws against Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy and Buildcon with one all and 2-2 stalemates respectively.

In their game against Buildcon, Forest Rangers ended the game a man less.

They won three games in a row against Nkana (1-0), Kabwe Warriors (2-0) and Nakambala Leopards (2-1).

Their only loss has come against giants Zanaco, falling to a penalty converted by Zimbabwean Tafadzwa Rusike.

Kigonya has previously played at Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League before he crossed to the Kenya Premier League at Sofapaka Sports Club.

Forest Rangers Media Forest Rangers XI

Recent Results: