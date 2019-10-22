Ugandan international Lumala Abdu has issued an apology after he angrily reacted after being subbed in Pyramids 3-2 win over El-Etang El-Harby.

Lumala was replaced by Congolese Eslam Issa in the 39th minute and appeared to kick bottles on the touchline.

But the Uganda immediately apologised to his teammates, staff and fans of the club.

I would like to apologize on behalf of my team mates and technical staff and our fans it’s not acceptable am very sorry — Lumala Abdu (@Lumala12Abdu) October 21, 2019

The winger who joined the club after a very impressive Afcon campaign in Egypt went ahead to confirm the incident will never happen again.

As I wrote earlier am sorry though people will start to judge but those who know me as a person am not that kind of person who gets that angry what I did was a stupid reaction from me i accept I didn’t actually kick anyone. And it won’t happen again am a professional player.sorry — Lumala Abdu (@Lumala12Abdu) October 21, 2019

Lumala is one of the many Ugandan players plying their trade in the Egypt Premier League and plays under his former national team coach, Sebastien Desabre.