Uganda Premier League

Kyetume FC 1-0 Proline FC

Mandela National Stadium

Proline Football Club is far from finding a solution for their recent poor run in the league after a 1-0 loss to fellow new league comers Kyetume FC on Tuesday at Mandela National stadium ensured they lost their fourth successive league game.

Veteran striker Robert Ssentongo scored the lone goal of the game in the second stanza a result that moved Kyetume FC to seventh place on the log with ten points but left Proline FC bottom with no point.

It should be noted that Proline FC have won two games this season (against Express FC and Onduparaka FC) but because they were docked six points for failure to honour the game against SC Villa, the Lugogo based outfit is left with no pint.

A poor display from Matia Lule’s charges saw them fail to find a breakthrough against a resilient Kyetume FC side.

Despite starting with two strikers in Edrisa Lubega alia Torres and Hamis ‘Diego’ Kizza, Proline FC looked blunt going forward and failed to show command in terms of possession like they always do.

Even when they stepped up their efforts in the closing stages of the game, the home side remained composed to keep them at bay.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakwubwa made two game defining saves in the closing stages of the game to deny Lubega and substitute Noordin Bunjjo and he was eventually named man of the match.

The goal came in the 52nd minute when Sharif Ssaka did the donkey work on the left wing to lay up Ssentongo who ran between two Proline defenders to poke home.

Kyetume, a blend of experience and flesh blood

George ‘Best Nsimbe has been able to find a mixture of experienced and young players and this seems to have given him a relatively good start. For a team that was tipped by many to be a favourite for relegation, 13 points in 8 games would not be a bad return.

Skipper Vincent Kayizzi always offers width given his ability to take on defenders and offer at least two good crosses per game. He could have lost the pace but not the brain to execute

Upfront, three-time league top scorer Robert Ssentongo still has enough gas in the tank to take on defenders and this was evident against Proline FC.

He has struggled since the start of the season but came out of the blocks against Proline FC keeping Musitafa Mujjuzi and Bernard Muwanga on tenterhooks.

And when the duo slept on job, he utilised the opportunity to dash and tap home the all-important goal.

Isaac Kirabira formerly at SC Villa and KCCA FC offers calmness in the midfield and ignites attacks for Kyeume FC.

The seemingly fresh blood in towering defender Bernard Tahomera, Cephas Kambungu, Noel Nasasira, Deo Isejja and Sharif Ssaka also play a good role.

Kyetume Starting XI

Joel Mutakubwa, Julius Ntambi, Sande Steven, Samson Mutyaba, Bernard Tahomera, Julius Lule (Patrick Ochan), Deo Isejja, Isaac Kirabira, Robert Ssentongo, Sharif Ssozi(Ibrahim Kazindula), Vincent Kayizzi(Cephus Kambugu)

Proline FC Starting XI

Hassan Matovu, Ssaka Mpiima, Richard Ajuna, Bernard Muwanga, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Sam Kintu, Ibrahim Wammanah(Joseph Mandela), Bright Anukani, Edrisa Lubega, Hamis Kiiza(Joshua Okiror), Andrew Okiring(Noordin Bunjo)