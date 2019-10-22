Uganda Premier League: Maroons Vs KCCA

Tuesday 21st October 2019 – Luzira Prisons Stadium (4:30 PM)

The reigning Uganda Premier League Champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) makes a short visit across town to Luzira Prison ahead of their battle with Maroons on Tuesday.

The fixture was supposed to be played on game day three but was postponed because of heavy involvement by Kasasiro boys for national duty then.

Currently, KCCA lies 8th on the 16 team log from six 6 games, winning three, drawing one and have lost twice.

Their hosts Maroons are 7th although they have played two games more, won four and drawn once and have lost three times.



Anaku return:

Young striker Sadat Anaku is back to full fitness although midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba is a huge doubt, and so are long time injury casualties as Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Eric Ssenjobe.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Pius Obuya (left) with KCCA’s Allan Okello during an earlier encounter between the two clubs

Key Players:

The home side’s technical department led by Douglas Bamweyana has plenty of options at their disposal with on form Pius Obuya, Steven Dese Mukwala, Rashid Agau, Davis Mayanja, skipper Silvester Okello and goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo some of the players ready to give their best shot.

The visitors will look to the goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello, Mike Mutyaba (hat-trick hero against Onduparaka), Abubakar Gift Ali, Nicholas Kasozi, Simon Sserunkuma, Kezironi Kizito, John Revita and the back to fitness Sadat Anaku for inspiration.