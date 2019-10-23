CAF Confederation Cup: Second Preliminary Round (First Leg)

KCCA (Uganda) Vs Paradou AC (Algeria)

Startimes Stadium Lugogo, Kampala

Sunday 27th October 2019 | 4 pm EAT

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has named Eswatini and South Sudan officials to handle the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg game between Uganda’s KCCA FC and Algeria’s Paradou A.C in Kampala on Sunday 27th October 2019.

The center referee is Thulani Sibandze from Eswatini.

He will be assisted by countrymates Sifiso Nxumalo and Petros Mzikayifani Mbingo as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official is Thembinkosi Njabulo Dlamini from Eswatini.

The assigned match commissioner is South Sudan’s Begi Rasas Sebit Librato Librato.

The first leg will be played in Kampala on Sunday 27th October 2019.

Meanwhile, the second leg shall be played in Algeria on Sunday 3rd November 2019 a week later.

The successful winner on aggregate over two legs will qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup while the loser will bow out of the competition for this year’s edition.