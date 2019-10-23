2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup:

14 th – 23 rd November

– 23 November Dar es salaam, Tanzania

Eight countries have duly confirmed to take part in the 2019 Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) senior women challenge cup in Tanzania.

Long serving CECAFA Secretary General Nicholas Musonye made the confirmation as quoted by the regional body’s website.

We have received confirmation from eight countries and we are making all preparations to have a successful tournament. The Tanzania Football Federation and Cecafa have proceeded to make formal application to FIFA through CAF for funds to run the event. Nicholas Musonye, CECAFA Secretary General

The fixtures and related information about the event will be shared with all the participants before the end of this week, according to Musonye.

Tanzania will host this regional tournament between November 14-23 in the capital Dar es Salaam.

The other seven countries include; Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Zanzibar, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Tanzania is the tournament’s defending champion.

The two other CECAFA tournaments; Senior men challenge Cup and CECAFA U-17 women tourney will be held in Uganda between 1st to 19th December 2019.