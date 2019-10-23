Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021:

Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes – 13th November 2019 – Ouagadougou ( 10 PM )

) Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames – 17th November 2019 (Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – 4 PM)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has launched the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

This campaign is code named “366 Back to Namboole with Cranes” with a double header kicking off away from home on 13th November 2019 against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou, before returning home to play Malawi.

The second game will take place four days later on 17th November 2019 at home against Malawi Flames at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The launch was graced by the Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry, Ag. FUFA President Justus Mugisha, FUFA Deputy CEO in charge of football Decolas Kiiza and Darius Mugoye (FUFA 1st Vice President).

At the same press conference, FUFA also confirmed that they will charter a flight aboard Uganda Airlines to Ouagadougou for the first game away.

“Uganda Cranes will travel with a chartered flight aboard Uganda Airlines Bombardier departing Entebbe International Airport on 12th November 2019 and will return on 14th November 2019 after the game. 30 Air tickets have been reserved for the fans, each at $ 1500” Kiiza told the media.

McKinstry eyes strong start:

Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry anticipates a good start for the team away team against Burkina Faso.

“We are now beginning the AFCON 2021 qualification campaign. I have been around three weeks now but have been to gather some information about the players and our opponents including an international friendly match away to Ethiopia. Traveling to Ouagagadou with a chartered flight by federation is a very great stride. This will be great assistance to travel to West Africa. It is expected to a very difficult game for us but Uganda Cranes away record has improved” McKinstry noted.

Uganda Cranes is in group B alongside Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan.

For the group stages in the qualifiers, the top two placed countries per group (A to L) will make it to AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Full Groups: