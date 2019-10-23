Vipers Sports Club ascended to the top of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League table following a 2-1 win over BUL on Tuesday.

Frank Tumwesigye headed the Venoms ahead from Bobosi Byaruhanga’s perfect corner kick before Allan Kayiwa doubled the lead with a sublime freekick to the pleasure of the crowd at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The visitors, however, pulled one back through Deogratious Ojok but it was Vipers that ran away with maximum points that took their tally for the season to 20 from 8 matches.

Kayiwa’s goal was his first for the club he joined from Tooro United FC at the start of the season, and the midfielder-cum-forward who has been impressive for Vipers thus far was delighted with the opening his accounts and believes it will boost his confidence.

“Thanks to God, l scored my first goal in the Vipers jersey. I’ve worked hard to experience moments like this, and l also want to thank my teammates. I did feel some fatigue but we worked hard as a team and am happy with the performance,” Kayiwa said as quoted by the club website.

Vipers who are still unbeaten this season return to action on Saturday, October 26 away to Onduparaka at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua.