Since parting ways with Rimula Rhinos towards the end of the 2018 season, Brian Makalama has been without a permanent coaching job.

While he was part of the technical team during Uganda Rugby Cranes international season, it was at his discretion.

Makalama will, however, take charge of the newly promoted Kenya Cup side Kisumu RFC after being handed a one-year contract.

“The contract is given on a yearly basis, based on performance. Our main target is to maintain Kenya Cup status, not to be relegated then we can go to the next target. A step at a time,” Kisumu RFC secretary, Jaycox Mwavali, said as quoted by RagaHouse.

Makalama who in past coached Western Bulls takes over from Howard Okwemba who led Kisumu to promotion.

The side making a return to the Kenya Cup after five years will kick-off its campaign with a short trip to Kakamega to face Kabras Sugar this weekend and host Nodescripts on November 3 before heading to Nairobi to take on Mwamba and BlakBlad.

Kisumu RFC’s second home game will be on November 23 against Impala Saracens.