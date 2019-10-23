Vipers Sports Club head coach Edward Golola has warned Tito Okello, saying he will not get playing time if he doesn’t step up.

The striker who joined the Venoms last season was overlooked in the eighteen man squad that faced BUL Football Club on Tuesday, a game that Vipers won 2-1.

Commenting on why the former KCCA striker was left out for the game, Golola as quoted by the club website, said: “I don’t want to change a winning team, so he (Tito Okello) has to step up more in training and the friendlies.

“He is definitely a good player but there is stiff competition for numbers because we have a good squad.”

Since the arrival of league-leading scorer Fahad Bayo, Okello had found playing time difficult to come as Golola and his coaching staff have put more trust in Brian Kalumba and Allan Kayiwa with one of the two joining usual suspects Dan Sserunkuma and Bayo to complete the front three.

Okello has not started a game for Vipers since the two-all draw with Mbarara City mid-September and only made one substitute appearance (against SC Villa) since which is also the last time he stepped on the pitch.

While he made the bench against Express but did not come on, Okello has not made the matchday squad against Police, Proline, and BUL.