Geoffrey Wasswa had turned out to be a key player for Vipers Sports Club since getting promoted from their junior side in 2015. Since making his debut on 10th September 2016 against BUL FC at Nakivubo Stadium, the utility player grew in stature and had already started to establish himself in the national team setups.

Last season, he was arguably Vipers SC best player until the time he sustained a knee injury in February that has seen him on the sidelines for seven months.

The first game he missed after sustaining that injury saw Vipers SC lose 3-1 to Villa at home marking the end of their 33-match unbeaten run. Wasswa’s absence was visible and impacted his side negatively; they went ahead to win just four from the final 13 games and subsequently lost the title to KCCA FC.

He returned to action Tuesday, 22nd November as Vipers SC defeated BUL FC 2-1 at St. Mary’s stadium to go top of the table on 20 points.

Wasswa replaced Frank Tumwesigye coming on as a second-half substitute and expressed his delight for returning to action by taking to his official twitter account.

“With over 7 months on the sidelines with an injury, I returned on 22nd November 2019 in our 2-1 victory over BUL FC as a substitute in the 63rd minute and enjoyed playing again. Am thankful to Vipers SC and the fans for keeping their faith in me.”

Coach Edward Golola indicated Wasswa’s return is important to the team given his ability to play different roles.

“I am happy to see Wasswa back in the team, he is a versatile player who can help us in many aspects. He is very important in our squad and his return comes at the right time.”

Vipers SC will return to action on Saturday away to Onduparaka FC in Arua.

Player’s Profile