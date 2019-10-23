With just ten days to the start of the 2019/20 FUFA Women Super League, teams are making final preparations to ably compete.

The change in the format of play from a two-group system that was used for the last five seasons to a block league with just eight teams this season is expected to make the competition tighter.

Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga and Kampala Queens had a friendly game on Wednesday at St. Gerald’s stadium with the latter winning the encounter thanks to Resty Nanziri’s first-half goal.

The striker who played for Uganda Martyrs during the 2016-17 season came back to haunt her former club scoring the lone goal of the game.

Nanziri combined well with Lilian Mutuuzo, also a former Uganda Martyrs’ player heading home from the latter’s corner kick.

Both teams tried out their new signings who were acquired to bolster the squads. For Kampala Queens, Mwajuma ‘Tajju’ Namboozo, Fatuma Nakasumba, Dorcus Nabuufu, and Kautharah Naluyima all started the game.

On the other hand, Catherine Nagadya, Latifa Nakasi, Uditor Basemera, and Halima Kanyago also featured for the home side.

Uganda Martyrs’ head coach Rogers Nkugwa indicated the game helped to assess his team and he is optimistic the players will be in good shape by the start of the season.

“I’m confident that the girls will be in good shape by the start of the new season, we have had the chance to assess them and we are working on a few aspects.”

Uganda Martyrs will have another friendly game on Friday against Muteesa I Royal University.

Uganda Martyrs Starting XI: Daphine Nyayenga, Uditar Basemera, Winnie Nakanwagi, Sarah Bikirize, Gloria Namugerwa, Kevin Nakachwa, Brenda Ndagire, Spencer Nakachwa, Rashida Nankya, Esther Namusoke, Patience Nabuloobi

Kampala Queens Starting XI: Cissy Nakiguba, Judith Sanyu, Dorcus Nabuufu, Mwajuma Namboozo Nabukwasi, Fatuma Nakasumba, Harriet Nakkuba, Kautharah Naluyima, Meble Kusasira, Resty Nanziri, Lilian Mutuuzo, Madinah Nasejje