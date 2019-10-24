CAF Confederation Cup Play-off Round

First Leg (Saturday, 26th October 2019):

Horoya AC (Guinea) Vs Bandari (Kenya)

Stade du 28 Septembre, Conakry

Two Ugandan footballers Fred Nkata and William Wadri are part of the Bandari Football Club contingent to West African country of Guinea ahead of a CAF Confederation Cup encounter.

Bandari is a club in the Kenya Premier League which is based on the Indian Ocean Coastal town of Mombasa.

On Wednesday, they departed Kenya aboard Emirates Boeing EK 722 from Nairobi to Dubai before connecting with Flight Boeing EK 797 to Conakry.

The full squad has two goalkeepers Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduo.

Nkata is among the seven defenders on the team that also has Felly Mulumba, Meja Atariza, Dan Otewa, Brian Otieno, Dan Guya and Siraj Mohammed.

There are seven midfielders in Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Abdallah Hassam, Cliff Kasuit, Benjamin Mosha, Darius Msagha and Shaban Kenga.

The trio of Wycliffe Ochomo, William Wadri and Yema Mwana are the forwards.

The match against Horoya AC will be played on Saturday, 26th October 2019 at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry city.

For starters, Horoya AC is home to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Robert Odongkara.

Bandari Traveling Squad:

Goalkeepers: Michael Wanyika, Mustapha Oduo

Defenders: Felly Mulumba, Fred Nkata, Meja Atariza, Dan Otewa, Brian Otieno, Dan Guya, Siraj Mohammed

Midfielders: Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Abdallah Hassam, Cliff Kasuit, Benjamin Mosha, Darius Msagha, Shaban Kenga

Forwards: Wycliffe Ochomo, William Wadri, Yema Mwana