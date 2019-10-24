With just nine days to the kick-off of the newly created 2019/20 FUFA Women Super League season, the competitions committee at FUFA has released fixtures for the first round.

The fixtures for the eight- team league was released on Thursday and the league will get underway on Saturday, 2nd November 2019 as earlier scheduled.

On the opening day, defending champions UCU Lady Cardinals will start their title defence against She Corporate in Mukono. On the same day, Kampala Queens will host Soroti based side Olila High School.

Match day one will climax the following day (Sunday) with Muteesa I Royal University and Kawempe Muslim Ladies playing at home against Lady Doves and Uganda Martyrs High School respectively.

The first round is expected to run between 2nd November to 21st December 2019 but the fixture is subject to changes.

FUFA decided to make changes introducing a new league format named the FUFA Women Super League to replace the FUFA Women Elite League that had been played since 2015.

The new league will be played on a three legged basis and in a block format unless the last seasons where it was split into two groups of eight.

There will be no playoffs this season but the team with the most points at the end of the 21 games will be crowned champions.

The bottom two sides will be relegated to the FUFA Women Elite League that was consequently made the second division.