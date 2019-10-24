Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has added experienced coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi to the Crested Cranes technical department, Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

Kiyingi who is also head coach at FUFA Women Super League outfit Kawempe Muslim Ladies joins the senior women’s national team as assistant to Faridah Bulega.

He replaces Edward Kaziba who has been assistant to Bulega but the former is currently coach at Sports Club Villa thus rendering the position vacant.

The development comes as the Crested Cranes prepare to take part in the 2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup in Tanzania next month.

FUFA Media Ayub Khalifah has been appointed Crested Cranes assistant coach

Kiyingi has already had a good outing this year guiding Uganda U17 Girls’ national team to winning the COSAFA U17 Girls’ Championship in Mauritius at the end of last month.

The gaffer has made a name at Kawempe Muslim winning four league titles and several other school tournaments, making him the most decorated coach in women’s football in Uganda.

The Crested Cranes technical bench also has Oliver Mbekeka as trainer and James Magala as the goalkeeping coach.

Uganda finished second behind Tanzania at last year’s CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup in Rwanda.