Four-time league winners Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC have unveiled the squad that will play in the 2019-20 FUFA Women Super League season.

Under the guidance of experienced coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, the Warriors will be seeking to extend their dominance in the new season that comes with a lot of changes including the playing format.

A squad of 23 players was confirmed with the core of the team that featured for them last season retained.

With midfielder Tracy Jones Akiror making a move to Seminole State College in USA, Kawempe Muslim filled the void by bringing Shamira Nalugya.

Nalugya who has been captain at Isra Soccer Academy is a player with the ability to think for the team given her statistics for last season where she scored four goals and assisted on 12 occasions in 14 games.

She has the ability to play both as a central midfielder or a second striker and is likely to be paired with Juliet Nalukenge upfront.

Winger Margaret Kunihira is the other new signing for the Warriors joining them from Asubo Gafford Ladies. She was part of the Uganda U17 Girls’ team that won the COSAFA Championship in Mauritius.

Phiona Atimaku joins from Isra Soccer Academy while Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Rita Mushimire have been promoted from Kawempe Muslim junior team.

Besides Akiror, Kawempe Muslim have released Moreen Adraru to Lady Doves and loaned five players to Isra Soccer Academy. These include Kezekia Nakagaye, Hadijja Nandago, Sumayah Kyomuhendo, Monica Nalubega, Rebecca Nakato

The new league which was reduced to 8 teams is expected to start on 2nd November 2019.

New Signings

Shamira Nalugya – (Isra Soccer Academy)

Phiona Atimako – (Isra Soccer Academy)

Margaret Kunihira – (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Promoted from Junior team

Nyinagahirwa Shakira

Ritah Mushimire

Released

Maureen Adraru – (Lady Doves)

Tracy Jones Akiror – (Seminole State College)

Rehema Adubango – (Died)

Loaned

Kezia Nakageye

Monica Nalubega

Sumayah Kyomuhendo

Hadijjah Nandago

Rebecca Nakato

All loaned to Isra Soccer Academy

Full squad and shirt numbers