FUFA Big League

Bukedea Town Council 0-0 Kiboga Young/ Mbale Heroes

Journeyman Richard Makumbi began his coaching reign at Kiboga Young/ Mbale Heroes by picking a point away against Bukedea Town Council FC on Thursday.

Makumbi who was confirmed as the new coach for the Mbale based side on Wednesday was in the dugout as his charges played out a barren stalemate against Bukedea Town Council FC at the FUFA Technical Centre.

Known for guiding several teams to promotion to the top tier league, Makumbi who was at Kitara FC last season replaced Mubarak Wamboya who was relegated to the assistant coach role.

Some of the teams that Makumbi promoted include Iganga Town Council, Bunamwaya (now Vipers SC), Mbarara City FC, Fire Masters, and SCOUL FC among others.

The primary target for the gaffer will be to guide back Mbale Heroes who bought off Kiboga Young to returning to the Uganda Premier League.

The team started the season with a 1-0 home loss to MYDA FC

Bukedea TC Starting XI

Emmanuel Opio(GK), Ivan Okello, Hassan Kintu, Charles Matovu, Emmanuel Egasu, Simon Misaki Opio, Joseph Obwana, Margeed Mutoni, Michael Siwu, Innocent Maduka, Kenneth Mukama

Kiboga Young/ Mbale Heroes Starting XI

Stephen Makumbi, Julius Kizito, Godwin Kitagenda, Pascal Irasa, Ayatu Ssempijja, Yahaya Luuti, Raphael Winju, Solomon Ewol, Brian Olega, Bosco Munyolo, Patrick Sserunjogi