Mohamed Magassouba has been confirmed as the Mali National team head coach on a permanent basis, the Mali Football Federation (femafoot) has revealed.

Magassouba has been caretaker coach since September 2017 when he took over following the resignation of experienced French man Alain Giresse.

“Mohamed Magassouba is confirmed as national coach the Eagles of Mali by the executive committee of Femafoot on Tuesday, October 22, 2019,” the federation said in a statement.

“However he will leave his position as of national technical director.”

The main task for the 61-year old will be to guide the Eagles to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the World Cup in Qatar a year later.

Mali are in Group A along with Guinea, Chad and Namibia and open their campaign against Guinea on November 14 and five days later take on Chad.

Magassouba guided Mali to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they lost to Ivory Coast.