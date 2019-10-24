Former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is the man in the spotlight as Zamalek host Senegal’s Generation Foot in the only game in the Caf Champions League group stages play off.

Zamalek finally hosts the Senegal side in the second leg close to a month after the original date with the visitors holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

The return leg had to be rescheduled after Generation Foot opted not to honour the game after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to change the venue 24 hours before the game.

Zamalek must beat Generation Foot at least 1-0 to advance to the group stages of the most lucrative club competition on the continent. The aggregate winner will be in Group B that has KCCA conqueror’s Primeiro de Agosto, DR Congo’s TP Mazembe and Zambia’s Zesco United.