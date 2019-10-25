Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Saturday, 26th October:

Third Place : Kyadondo Vs Buddu – 11 AM

: Kyadondo Vs Buddu – Final: Busiro Vs Bulemezi – 3 PM

*Both games at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

All is set for the final of the 2019 Airtel Masaza final between Bulemezi and Busiro at the Mandela National Stadium on Saturday, 26th October.

The King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the final like the norm has been since 2004 when the tournament resumed.

Former winners, Bulemezi, victorious in 2012 will battle first time finalists Busiro for the top honour that includes a trophy, gold medals and Shs 12M.

Under Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bulemezi, also losing finalists in 2011 have looked solid and were excellent going forward.

Busiro has had two coaches in this campaign. Noah Mugerwa kick started the group stages before he was sacked and Deo Sserwadda took over from the knock out level.

Both team’s coaches are keen for a decent performance on the day.

“We are determined to win the trophy before the Kabaka. From the first game to the final, the players have been focused” Bulemezi’s Mugerwa told Kawowo Sports.

His counterpart Sserwadda is also eager for a decent performance on the evening as they seek for their first ever silverware.

“We have never won the championship and for this reason, we are all gearing for an all-out performance” Sserwadda noted.

Key players:

Busiro will look forward goalkeeper Hadadi Mutumba, defender Desty Mubiru, Ivan Sserubiri, Mikidadi Ssenyonga and sharp shooter Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti for inspiration.

Bulemezi’s skipper Ronald Ssekiganda, Frank Nyombi, Hamza Mulambuzi, Masudi Kafumbe are some of the players that will be expected to light up the final.

This game will be handled by the celebrated FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga.

Meanwhile, the local organizing committee, the Buganda Sports Minister Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, management of Namboole National Stadium, Namboole and the security agencies held a successful meeting on the match eve at the stadium boardroom.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairman Masaza Cup organizing committee assured the media that all is set to have a successful final.

Categories of tickets:

There are three categories of tickets designed in a form of wrist bands to allow smooth flow of traffic at the gates.

The ordinary tickets will go for 10,000/=, VIP 20,000/= and 100,000/= for VVIP.

One ticket will give a holder access to watch the two matches of the day, starting with the bronze match that will be played between Buddu and Kyaddondo at 11:00 am.

The final shall come at 3 PM when the 2012 winners Bulemezi will battle Busiro.

The Tickets selling points:

1. AIRTEL SHOPS: Kampala Round, Kikuubo, Kisekka Market, Lugogo, Luwero, Bulenga, and Kajjansi

2. TOTAL SHOPS: Natete, Masaka, Nyendo, Entebbe, Kasana, Kyengera, Namasuba, Luwero, Kasangati, Bweyogerere, and Mukono.

3. CENTENARY BANK: Masaka, Mukono, Luwero, Mapeera (Kampala)

4. OTHERS: Hardware World, Namboole, Bulange, Wakiso Giants Shop

The tournament is proudly sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Other partners include Centenary Bank, TOTAL, Pepsi, CBS, Majestic Brands, Ngule and BBS Tv.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: