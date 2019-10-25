Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Saturday, 26th October:

Third Place : Kyadondo Vs Buddu – 11 AM

: Kyadondo Vs Buddu – Final: Busiro Vs Bulemezi – 3 PM

*Both games at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the match officials for the final two matches of the 2019 Buganda Airtel Masaza football Cup on Saturday, 26th October at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Celebrated FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga will handle the final between Busiro and Bulemezi at 3 PM, that will also be watched by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Miiro will be assisted by Mark Ssonko as the first assistant and Catherine Nagadya as second assistant.

FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga will handle the final between Bulemezi and Busiro

The fourth official should be Ali Sabila and the match assessor is George Katumba.

The third place match, an early kick off match at 11 AM between Kyadondo and Buddu will be handled by Rashid Kimera as the center referee.

Prize money:

The winner between Busiro and Bulemezi will pocket Shs 12M, get gold medals and a trophy.

The runners up will get silver medals and Shs 9M.

For the third place position (Kyadondo versus Buddu), the winner will take 7M and the loser will settle for Shs 5M.

Meanwhile the tickets for the two matches are on already on sale at all Airtel Shops within Kampala, Busiro, Masaka and Bulemezi, TOTAL stations, Bulange, Hardware World, Wakiso Giants Shop and Centenary Bank Mapeera offices.

Officials:

Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Brian Miiro Nsubuga Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko

Mark Ssonko Assistant Referee 2: Catherine Nagadya

Catherine Nagadya Fourth official : Ali Sabila

: Ali Sabila Referee Assessor: George Katumba

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: