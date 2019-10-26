Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Third Place Play off:

Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Kyadondo recovered from a goal down to overcome Buddu 2-1 in a rain-marred third place playoff for the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

The game, coming moments before the 15th final of the annual championship between Busiro and Bulemezi was played under severe rainy conditions.

Buddu took the lead through striker Edward Matovu Muna in the 17th minute, a decent diving header off a teasing cross from Frank Ssebuufu to take the command in the opening stanza of the game.

The rains intensified in the second half, making the ground flooded and muddy but play resumed under all these conditions.

Kyadondo posed more questions to the Buddu backline as they attacked without fear, creating chance after chance.

The equalizer eventually came through Jacob Draleke following the donkey work from Eric Wadribo.

Five minutes to the climax of the game, Masagaza Masaazi tapped home the winner from close range to spark wild celebrations.

The Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga, flanked by other local organizing committee officials handed over bronze medals and Shs 7 M dummy cheque to team Kyadondo.

Buddu were consoled with Shs 5M.

The final between Bulemezi and Busiro will be watched by the King, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Nazir Kibuule (G.K), Eddy Matovu, Fred Atuhire, Farouk Nsereko, Umar Kato, Ashraf Magembe, Ibrahim Kasule, Titus Ssematimba, Julius Kazibwe, Marvin Kavuma, Frank Ssebuufu

Substitutes: Farouk Yawe (G.K), Gideon Odongo, Frank Yiga, Ssande Kawesi, Raymond Walugembe, Twaha Mutyaba, John Kasozi

Officials:

Team manager : Peter Byalugaba

Head Coach: Ronald Lukungu

Assistant Coach : James Zzake

Team Doctor : Bull Jjumba

Official: Steven Zziwa

Kyadondo XI: Samuel Mwaka (G.K), Borris Onegi, Steven Kagoda, Douglas Kizza, Patrick Bayiga, Robert Nyanzi, Eric Wadribo, Ismael Kayondo, Sharif Ssengendo, Emmanuel Mwesigwa, Masagazi Masaazi

Substitutes: Tonny Musinguzi (G.K), Kizza Kiwatule, Kelly Fabian Kusiima, Musa Mugerwa, Eddy Ssenkaali, Bruno Mukwaya, Jacob Draleke

Officials: