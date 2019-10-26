Proline coach Matia Lule believes his side will go into the game against Libya’s Al Nasr with some knowledge about the opponents.

The two sides meet in Alexandria in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first leg play off with eyes on gaining early advantage.

Lule says the team has done possible scouting and will give it all in the first leg.

“We have done the possible scouting on our opponents (El Nasr) and we are ready to give them a challenge,” said Lule who is reportedly handling his second last game at the club. “We are an emerging force, but we are not taking things for granted. Even if it’s the last stone in our hands, we will aim at the target,” he added.

Lule and company will miss the services of striker Ivan Bogere who went AWOL and thus Bright Anukani and Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza will be tasked with scoring the precious away goal.

Proline are unbeaten in their four continental games drawing two and winning as many away and at home respectively.

Fixtures

Horoya (Guinea) vs Bandari (Kenya)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Pyramids (Egypt)

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs TS Galaxy (South Africa)

Kotoko (Ghana) vs San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire)

KCCA (Uganda) vs Paradou (Algeria)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

UD Songo (Mozambique) vs Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

Elect Sport (Chad) vs Djoliba (Bamako)

Green Eagles (Zambia) vs HUSA (Morocco)

Cano Sport (Equatorial Guinea) vs Zanaco (Zambia)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Cote d’Or (Seychelles) vs El Masry (Egypt)

ASC Kara (Togo) vs Rangers (Nigeria)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) vs Triangle (Zimbabwe)

El Nasr (Libya) vs Proline (Uganda) Generation Foot (Senegal) vs ESAE (Benin