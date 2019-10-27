KCCA FC head coach Mike Hillary Mutebi is still confident his charges can make it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup despite a disappointing result in the first leg against Paradou AC.

The Uganda Premier League champions were held to a barren draw by Algerian outfit Paradou AC who unlike several teams that opt to play with a cautious approach on the road, went pound for pound against KCCA FC in the game played in Lugogo on Sunday.

Mutebi believes his team has what it takes to force a good result in Algiers next week and progress to the next stage.

“The result does not give an exact picture of what happened. We could have scored about three goals. We were given a good challenge against a team that played well. But we are still optimistic and it is not over yet. We shall go there and try to play our best. I have the confidence that we can go there and force a result good enough.” He said in the post-match press briefing.

Asked if the poor record for KCCA FC on the continent does not forecast doom ahead of the return leg, the flamboyant tactician indicated he will bank on his players to do a good job and help the team reach the group stage.

“We are no longer afraid of playing away, regardless of the opponents we are facing. Those were beliefs of the past and that is how many Uganda sides fell prey to the North African clubs. Of course it is a challenge which we must negotiate if we want to progress.”

For the time Mutebi has been in charge since 2015, KCCA FC have managed to win just one game away in continental engagements. That was a 2-1 win against Tanzania’s Mtibwa Sugar FC last year.

Mutebi however conceded, Paradou AC were a good team and gave them a challenge.

“They are a good side. They had chances to score but our goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was outstanding today making two saves to deny them.”

Paradou AC will host KCCA FC at Omari Hamadi stadium in Algiers next Sunday. The winner on aggregate will advance to the group stage.