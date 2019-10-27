Sebastien Desabre could lead Pyramids into the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup after gaining first leg advantage with a 2-1 away to Young Africans in Dar es Salaam.

El Said and Traore scored for the Egyptian side in the first half before Papy Tshibimbi pulled one back for the hosts who also had a man sent off later in the game.

Young Africans didn’t have Juma Balinya on the afternoon and will need a miracle to overturn the result in the second leg in seven days time.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Gor Mahia were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo’s Motema Pembe, Fosa Juniors of Madagascar shocked RS Berkene of Morocco, home to Patrick Kaddu while KCCA drew goalless with Paradou of Algeria at Lugogo.

South Africa’s Bidvest Wits won 2-1 away to UD Songo of Mozambique, Green Eagles settled for a 1-1 draw at home to Hassania Agadir of Morocco and El Masry won 4-0 away to Cote d’Or of Seychelles.