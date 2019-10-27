CAF Confederation Cup

Playoff stage, First leg

Horoya AC 4-2 Bandari FC

Ugandan midfielder Willaim Wadri alias Kadogo was on target as his team Bandari FC lost to Guinea’s Horoya AC in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff stage.

AS Horoya earned a big advantage ahead of the return leg next week, winning 4-2 in the game played at Stade 28th Septembre in Conakry.

Wadri, formerly at KCCA FC and Vipers SC was on target for Bandari as they made an attempt to stage a comeback after going two goals down inside the opening 20 minutes.

Burkinabe giant striker Aristide Bance had given Horoya AC the lead inside the first minute after kick-off and Dramane Nikiema doubled the lead at the 18th minute mark.

However, the Kenyan side pulled one back through Hassan Abdallah in the 34th minute before Wadri levelled matters at the stroke of halftime.

The home side stepped up their efforts after the break and Bance added two goals to complete his hat trick.

There were three Uganda players involved in this game with Wadri and Fred Nkata featuring for Bandari while goalkeeper Robert Odongkara was on bench for Horoya AC.

Bandari coached by Bernard Mwalala will host the return leg at Kasarani stadium on Sunday, 3rd November 2019 with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the group stage.

Horoya AC XI: Mousa Camara, Alseny Camara, Aminata Conde, Godfred Asante, Yakubu Hubu, Nikiema Dramane, Tafadzwa Kuntinyu, Morlaye Sylla, Daouda Camara, Ocansey Mandela, Aristide Bance

Substitutes: Robert Odongkara, Boubacar Samassekdu, Atta Agyei, Simeon Bolaji, Heritier Makambo, Alseny Camara.

Bandari FC XI: Michael Wanyika, Ateriza Meja, Fred Nkata, Brian Otieno, Felly Mulumba, Dan Guya, Abdallah Hassan, Collins Agade, Yema Mwana, William Wadri, Darius Msagha,

Substitutes: Mustapha Oduor, Siraj Mohammed, Cliff Kasuti, Danson Namasakha, Benjamin Mosha, Shaban Kenga, Wycliffe Ochomo.