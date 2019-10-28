2019-20 Futsal Super League

The third edition of the Futsal Super League will get underway on Monday at the Lugogo indoor stadium with three games lined up.

The 2019-20 season comes with several changes including a reduction in the number of teams from 14 that featured last season to just 6.

The six teams include defending champions Kabowa, Park FC, Aidenal, Kisenyi, Mengo City and Intercity.

Defending champions Yeak Kabowa is one of the teams that failed the licensing procedure and thus will not feature in this season’s league.

The changes according to Futsal Association chairman Hamza Jjunju are aimed at professionalizing the league.

” As full members of FUFA, we undertook club licensing process for long term stable and self-sustaining clubs,” He said.

“The core areas of licensing include: Governance, ownership, human resource including technical team, players’ contracts, subscription (2M), brand building and marketing among others.”

The other changes in the new season will see the league played at the Lugogo arena from International Futsal courts in Mengo and the games will be played on Mondays, unlike in the past two seasons when the games were played on Thursdays.

In the three games to be played on Monday, Kabowa against Mengo City, Aidenal take on Kisenyi while Park FC will face Intercity.