FUFA Big League (Monday 28th October 2019):

Katwe United vs Doves All Stars – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Kataka FC vs MYDA FC – San Siro play-ground, Mbale

Newly promoted FUFA Big League entity Katwe United Football Club has not won again since their match day one success over Light S.S at Lugogo a fortnight ago.

On Monday evening, the club, best known as “Tulibanyivu”, loosely translated “We are angry” will target yet another victory at home when they entertain Arua based Doves All Stars.

This game was originally supposed to be played on Sunday, but pushed ahead by 24 hours because of KCCA’s continental engagement against Algerian opposition Paradou at the same facility.

Managed by legendary former Uganda Cranes striker Hassan “Figo” Mubiru, Katwe United is owned by the Makindye West parliamentarian Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana.

The club that was promoted from the Kampala regional league last season has drawn once since match day one home victory.

They played to a one all draw away to Saviour at the Katushabe play-ground with Allan Tebusweke scoring a late equalizer for the visitors.

Sadat Reagan Mukwaya, the diligent Katwe United skipper believes they have had enough rest to play their third game of the campaign and will once again be inspired to play before the home fans in the quest for maximum points.

We have trained and rested well. Every game at home is special because we play it specially for our dear fans. Against Doves All Stars, we are more than set for action. Sadat Regan Mukwaya, Katwe United captain

The other game on Monday will witness newcomers MYDA make the trip to Mbale to face seasoned Kataka at the CRO Sansiro play ground.

The Sansiro play ground will be used for the second successive time following Kiboga Young’s 3-0 triumph at home over visiting Paidha Black Angels on Sunday.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier division in Uganda and it is divided into two groups – Elgon and Rwenzori.

The best club per group automatically makes it to the top tier Uganda Premier League with the third club determined via a promotional play off.

FUFA Big League (Sunday Results):

Elgon Group:

• Kiboga Young 3-0 Paidha Black Angels

• Light SS 2-2 Saviours

Rwenzori Group