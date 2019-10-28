Tuesday October 29, 2019

Mandela National Stadium-Namboole 4pm

Vipers coach Edward Golola will demand reaction from his boys when they visit league debutants Kyetume at Mandela National stadium, Namboole on Tuesday.

The log leaders head into the game on the back of a frustrating goalless draw away to Onduparaka and failure to pick maximum points off Kyetume will cause panic on whether they will reclaim title from KCCA.

With second placed Bul in action at home to third from bottom Bright Stars, Vipers are aware of the need for winning this game.

In Kyetume, they face a side that has been impressive so far in their first season and will give a good account of themselves against the Venoms.

Kyetume lie 7th on the log with 13 points, eight behind Golola’s side but have played one game less than their day’s guests.

They have a former venom in Vincent Kayizzi who is the skipper and this gives them inside knowledge of what kind of opponent they face.

Fahad Bayo will still be the main man for the visitors but will need service from Frank Tumwesigye, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Allan Kayiwa.

George ‘Best’ Nsimbe is also a former Venom and will hope his experienced lads in Robert Ssentongo, Rajab Jooga and Patrick Ochan.