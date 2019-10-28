Tuesday October 29, 2019

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4.30pm

Police will be desperate to get back their season back on track when they host Wakiso Giants on Tuesday.

The Cops have lost their past three games in succession and have only won just once in eight games so far this season.

With only two points, Abdallah Mubiru’s charges are second from bottom and failure to pick all points on Tuesday will leave their chances of surviving the drop on the line although it’s still too early in the season.

“We must admit that we are in a crisis,” said Mubiru. “It’s unfortunate that we haven’t picked points as per our performances but we need to start winning games,” he added.

His opposite number Kefa Kisala is wary of the threat posed by their desperate opponents but remains positive.

Kisala’s men lie 8th on the log with eleven points more than the Cops but they have also had a stop start season so far.

Key players

Cranes midfielder Yusuf Ssozi, attacking midfielders Andrew Kigozi and Johnson Odong as well as forward Hood Kaweesa will be vital for the Cops.

The Purple Sharks will rely on Vianey Ssekajugo, Karim Ndugwa and the returning Tom Masiko to inspire them to victory.