FUFA Referees’ appointments committee has named the match officials that will be in charge of the games as the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League hits match day ten.

Of the eight games supposed to be played in a match day, only five will take place. This is partly due to the fact that Proline FC and KCCA FC are still involved in the CAF Confederation Cup and will have games this weekend.

Proline FC who drew 2-2 away against Al Nasr FC will be at home against the same opponents on Sunday whilst KCCA FC on the same day will play away against Algeria’s Paradou AC.

Below is the list of the referees appointed.

Kyetume FC Vs Vipers SC- Tuesday, 29th October 2019 – Mandela National Stadium

Centre Referee- Brian Miiro Nsubuga

First Assistant- Marex Nakitto Nkumbi

Second Assistant- Solomon Lusambya

Fourth Official- Diana Murungi

Referees’ assessor- Suleiman Matovu

BUL FC vs Bright Stars FC – Tuesday, 29th October 2019 – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Centre refere- Asaduh Ssemere

First Assistant – Mustafa Mafumu

Second Assistant- Mathias Omunyira

Fourth official- Joseph Ochom

Referees’ assessor – Amin Bbosa Nkono

Police FC vs Wakiso Giants FC – Tuesday, 29th October 2019- Maroons stadium, Luzira

Centre referee- Ali Sabila Chelangat

First assistant- Hakim Mulindwa

Second assistant- Jane Mutoni

Fourth official – Rahuman Atiku

Referees’ assessor – Ronald Mwesigwa

Express FC vs Busoga United FC – Tuesday, 29th October 2019 – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Centre referee- Robert Donney

First assistant – Mark Ssonko

Second assistant- Gilbert Ngyendo

Fourth official – George William Nkurunziza

Referees’ assessor – David Davis Katabira

Onduparaka FC vs Tooro United FC – Wednesday, 30th October 2019 – Green Light stadium

Centre referee- Nasser Muhammed

First assistant- Musa Balikoowa

Second assistant – Khalid Muyaga

Fourth Official – Geoffrey Sajjabi

Referees’ assessor – AlI Kalyango

SC Villa vs URA FC – Friday, 01st November 2019 – Venue to be confirmed