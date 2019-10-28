FUFA Referees’ appointments committee has named the match officials that will be in charge of the games as the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League hits match day ten.
Of the eight games supposed to be played in a match day, only five will take place. This is partly due to the fact that Proline FC and KCCA FC are still involved in the CAF Confederation Cup and will have games this weekend.
Proline FC who drew 2-2 away against Al Nasr FC will be at home against the same opponents on Sunday whilst KCCA FC on the same day will play away against Algeria’s Paradou AC.
Below is the list of the referees appointed.
Kyetume FC Vs Vipers SC- Tuesday, 29th October 2019 – Mandela National Stadium
- Centre Referee- Brian Miiro Nsubuga
- First Assistant- Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Second Assistant- Solomon Lusambya
- Fourth Official- Diana Murungi
- Referees’ assessor- Suleiman Matovu
BUL FC vs Bright Stars FC – Tuesday, 29th October 2019 – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
- Centre refere- Asaduh Ssemere
- First Assistant – Mustafa Mafumu
- Second Assistant- Mathias Omunyira
- Fourth official- Joseph Ochom
- Referees’ assessor – Amin Bbosa Nkono
Police FC vs Wakiso Giants FC – Tuesday, 29th October 2019- Maroons stadium, Luzira
- Centre referee- Ali Sabila Chelangat
- First assistant- Hakim Mulindwa
- Second assistant- Jane Mutoni
- Fourth official – Rahuman Atiku
- Referees’ assessor – Ronald Mwesigwa
Express FC vs Busoga United FC – Tuesday, 29th October 2019 – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Centre referee- Robert Donney
- First assistant – Mark Ssonko
- Second assistant- Gilbert Ngyendo
- Fourth official – George William Nkurunziza
- Referees’ assessor – David Davis Katabira
Onduparaka FC vs Tooro United FC – Wednesday, 30th October 2019 – Green Light stadium
- Centre referee- Nasser Muhammed
- First assistant- Musa Balikoowa
- Second assistant – Khalid Muyaga
- Fourth Official – Geoffrey Sajjabi
- Referees’ assessor – AlI Kalyango
SC Villa vs URA FC – Friday, 01st November 2019 – Venue to be confirmed
- Centre referee – Wilberforce William Oloya
- First assistant – Ronald Katenya
- Second assistant- Okello Lee
- Fourth official – Shamirah Nabadda
- Referees’ assessor – Rehman Kizito