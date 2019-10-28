Rwanda Premier League (Match Day 5 Results):

Sunrise 2-1 Rayon Sports

Rayon Sports APR 2-0 AS Muhanga

AS Muhanga AS Kigali 1-0 Marines FC

Marines FC Mukura 2-1 Gasogi United

Gasogi United Bugesera 0-2 Etincelles FC

Etincelles FC Police 2-0 Heroes

Heroes SC Kiyovu 1-0 Gicumbi

Gicumbi Espoir 2-1 Musanze

Two Ugandans scored in the Rwanda Premier League over the weekend.

The Sunrise Football Club duo of Pius Wangi and Sulaiman Majanjalo were both on target in the 2-1 home victory over visiting 10 man Rayon Sports at the Stade Nyagatare.

Former Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena engineered the incredible performance over the reigning champions.

The two players, both former SC Villa players in the Uganda Premier League were on the mark.

Midfielder Majanjalo got the opener in the 17th minute before it was neutralized by Yannick Bizimana, a former AS Muhanga forward.

Funclub.rw Sunrise players celebrate their winning goal over Rayon Sports

Forward Wangi then bagged the match winner barely seconds to the full time whistle for the morale boosting victory before their own home fans.

This was his fourth personal goal in five matches, one less of the current league top scorer, Enticelles’ Rashid Mutebi.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men with the red card to Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong on the 90th minute mark.

It was a shocking result for Rayon Sports who are coached by former Vipers Mexican coach Javier Martinez Espinoza.

Other Results:

Meanwhile, AS Kigali, home to two Ugandan born players Farouk Ruhinda Ssentongo and goalkeeper Shamiru Batte won 1-0 over Marines at Stade De Kigali.

Ibrahim Nshimiyimana netted the lone strike coming as early as the 12th minute as AS Kigali picked their first league victory of the campaign to a halt a four match winless streak.

Record league winners APR smiled to a 2-0 win over AS Muhanga, Mukura Victory edged Gasogi United 2-1, the same result that Espoir won over over Musanze.

Bugesera fell 2-0 at their own home graveyard to visiting Etincelles as Police overcame Heroes 2-0.

Kiyovu Sports Club piped Gicumbi 1-0.

Igihe The Sunrise XI that shocked the reigning champions Rayon Sports 2-1

Next in line:

Sunrise will now set their firing gun towards Musanze this Wednesday, 30th October 2019.

Musanze is a wounded lion of sorts having lost 2-1 over Espoir last Friday.

Sunrise is 6th on the log with 7 points and Rayon Sports is 4th (10 points).