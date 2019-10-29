Bul 1-1 Bright Stars

Joseph Janjali salvaged a point for visiting Bright Stars as they held Bul to a 1-1 draw at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru but they remain the only side to win a game this season.

The first half ended goalless despite the hosts being slightly the better side.

Denis Otim deservedly put the hosts in the lead with an easy tap in after he caught the Bright Stars defence sleeping but with eleven minutes to the final whistle, Janjali on loan from Vipers drew both teams level.

Despite the draw, Bul remain second on the table with 20 points but are now four points behind early pace setters Vipers who edged Kyetume 2-1 at Namboole.

Bright Stars remain third from the bottom with six points and will continue search for the first season win with a home game against Onduparaka on Saturday.