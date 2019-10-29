Busoga United FC marked their 100th game in the top tier league with a 2-1 win against Express FC Muteesa II stadium.

Joel Madondo and Boban Zirintusa scored for Busoga United FC while Frank Kalanda converted from the spot for the Red Eagles.

Since earning promotion in 2016, the Jinja based side has gone through a number of transformations and made a mark in the league. Not so many teams in the domestic league survive relegation on their first time of asking but Busoga United has done so and continues to move from strength to strength.

The brief history about the club indicate it started in 2012, belonged to a section of mechanics in the Kirinya area and played in the lower divisions. A few years later, Jinja Secondary School headmistress Diana Nyago got the idea of starting a team, forming a merger with Kirinya FC and that is how the name Kirinya- Jinja SS came about.

There were two attempts to qualify for the top tier league in 2014 and 2015 but the team lost the FUFA Big League playoffs to KJT and JMC Hippos FC. However, in 2016, their third attempt was fruitful and eventually made it to the promised land under coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko.

At the start of this season, the team management thought it wise to change the name to Busoga United FC in a bid to give it a better appeal outside the school. His Highness the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope Kadumbula IV was appointed the club patron.

There has also been a change in the team logo and badge to portray the features in Jinja town including the new bridge and river Nile.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita takes a look at all the 100 games Busoga United FC has played in the Uganda Premier League and the different goal scorers since 2016/17 season

Busoga United FC Statistics

2016/17 season

Busoga United FC 0-0 URA FC – 19/08/2016

JMC Hippos 0-0 Busoga United FC – 23/08/2016

Busoga United FC 0-0 Sadolin Paints FC – 06/09/2016

Tooro United FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 10/09/2016

Busoga United FC 0-0 Onduparaka FC – 20/09/2016

The Saints FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 24/09/2016

Busoga United FC 0-0 BUL FC – 27/09/2016

Express FC 1-1(Godfrey Mubiru) Busoga United FC – 01/10/2016

Busoga United FC 1(John Wakalaita)- 1 KCCA FC – 11/10/2016

Vipers SC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 18/10/2016

Police FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 29/10/2016

Busoga United FC 1(Edward Kakembo)- 1 Bright Stars FC – 01/11/2016

Busoga United FC 1(Godfrey Mubiru) – 1 Lweza FC – 02/12/2016

Proline FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 06/12/2016

SC Villa 2-0 Busoga United FC – 10/12/2016

Busoga United FC 1(Anthony Mayanja)- 1 Tooro United FC – 07/02/2017

Sadolin Paints FC 0-2(George Ssenkaba) Busoga United FC – 12/02/2017

Onduparaka FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 17/02/2017

Busoga United FC 2(Bashir Mutanda, George Ssenkaba) -0 The Saints FC – 28/02/2017

BUL FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 07/03/2017

Busoga United FC 0- 1 Express FC – 12/03/2017

Busoga United FC 1(Anthony Mayanja) -0 Vipers SC – 31/03/2017

Busoga United FC 1(Bashir Mutanda)-0 Police FC – 07/04/2017

Bright Stars FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 11/04/2017

Busoga United 1(Bashir Mutanda) -0 SC Villa – 18/04/2017

URA FC 1-1(Livingstone Mulondo) Busoga United FC – 02/05/2017

KCCA FC 5-1(Bashir Mutanda) Busoga United FC – 06/05/2017

Busoga United FC 4(George Ssenkaba, John Ssemazi, Anthony Mayanja, James Otim)- 0 JMC Hippos – 09/05/2017

Lweza FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 16/05/2017

Busoga United FC 2(Isaac Ntege, George Ssenkaba)- 2 Proline FC – 20/05/2017

2017/18 Season

Express FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 13/09/2017

Busoga United FC 1(Isaac Ntege)-0 URA FC -16/09/2017

Busoga United FC 1(Ibrahim Kayiwa) -1 BUL FC – 23/09/2017

Bright Stars FC 2-1(Musa Esenu) Busoga United FC – 26/09/2017

Masavu FC 0-1(Faizal Muwawu) Busoga United FC – 10/10/2017

Busoga United (Musa Esenu x2) – 1 Proline FC – 17/10/2017

Police FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 25/10/2017

Busoga United FC 0-1 Tooro United FC – 04/11/2017

Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku) -0 Mbarara City FC – 15/11/2017

Onduparaka FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 18/11/2017

UPDF FC 0-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 21/11/2017

Vipers SC 2-0 Busoga United FC – 24/11/2017

Busoga United FC 2 (Musa Esenu, Faizal Muwawu)- 2 Maroons FC – 28/11/2017

KCCA FC 2-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 20/12/2017

Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku) -1 SC Villa – 23/12/2017

Proline FC 0-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 10/02/2018

Busoga United FC2(Musa Esenu, Anthony Mayanja)- 0 Police FC – 13/02/2018

Tooro United FC 2-2 (Faizal Muwawu, Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 20/02/2018

Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku)-0 Onduparaka FC – 03/03/2018

Busoga United FC 3(Joel Madondo, Musa Esenu, Bashir Mutanda)- 0 UPDF FC – 09/03/2018

Maroons FC 1-2(Musa Esenu x2) Busoga United FC – 14/03/2018

Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC – 30/03/2018

Busoga United FC 2(Fred Amaku, Anthony Mayanja)- 0 Express FC – 03/04/2018

URA FC 2-0 Busoga United FC – 11/04/2018

BUL FC 1-1(Faizal Muwawu) Busoga United FC – 21/04/2018

Busoga United FC 1(Faizal Muwawu)-2 Bright Stars FC – 28/04/2018

SC Villa 2-0 Busoga United FC – 02/05/2018

Busoga United FC 1(Anthony Mayanja)- 1 Masavu FC – 05/05/2018

Busoga United FC 1(Isma Kawawulo)- 1 Vipers SC – 08/05/2018

Mbarara City FC 0-2(Jerome Kirya, Musa Esenu) Busoga United FC – 25/05/2018

2018/19 Season

Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madondo x2)- 2 SC Villa – 28/09/2018

KCCA FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 02/10/2018

Tooro United FC 1-2(Joel Madondo x2) Busoga United FC – 16/10/2018

Busoga United FC 0-3 Onduparaka FC – 23/10/2018

Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madodndo x2) -2 Vipers SC – 30/10/2018

Bright Stars FC 4-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 03/11/2018

Nyamityobora FC 0-1(Nelson Mandela) Busoga United FC – 06/11/2018

Busoga United FC 0-0 Maroons FC – 13/11/2018

Ndejje University FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 04/12/2018

Busoga United FC 1(Joel Madondo)- 0 Express FC 08/12/2018

Paidha Black Angels FC 0-1(David Bagoole)- 11/12/2018

Busoga United FC 2(Fred Amaku, David Bagoole) – BUL FC – 16/12/2018

Police FC 3- 2(Dan Sewava, Faizal Muwawu) Busoga United FC -30/12/2018

Busoga United FC 1(Joel Madondo) – 1 URA FC – 05/01/2019

Mbarara City FC 3-0 Busoga United FC – 09/01/2019

Vipers SC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 01/02/2019

Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku)- 1 Tooro United FC – 05/02/2019

Onduparaka FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 09/05/2019

Busoga United FC 1(Joel Madondo)- 0 Police FC – 12/02/2019

URA FC 2-0 Busoga United FC – 21/02/2019

Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madondo, George Kasonko)- 1 Mbarara City FC – 26/02/2019

Busoga United FC 2(Jerome Kirya, David Bagoole)- Nyamityobora FC – 02/03/2019

SC Villa 1-2(Joel Madondo, Bagoole) Busoga United FC 06/03/2019

Busoga United FC 0-2 KCCA FC – 27/03/2019

Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madondo Isma Kawawulo) – 1 Bright Stars FC – 02/04/2019

BUL FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 10/04/2019

Busoga United FC 2(Dan Ssewava, Jerome Kirya) – 0 Paidha Black Angels FC – 16/04/2019

Express FC 2-1(Busoga United FC) – 24/04/2019

Maroons FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 30/04/19

Busoga United FC 04/05/2019

2019/20 Season

Tooro United FC 2-1(George Kasonko) Busoga United FC – 31/08/2019

Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC – 03/9/2019

Busoga United FC 3(Ibrahim Mugulusi, Dan Ssewava, Joel Madondo)- 1 Bright Stars FC – 07/09/2019

BUL FC 0-3(Joel Madondo, Lawrenze Tezikya, Boban Zirintusa) Busoga United FC – 11/09/2019

Busoga United FC 0-1 Onduparaka FC – 14/09/2019

Mbarara City FC 2-1(Ibrahim Mugulusi) Busoga United FC – 01/10/2019

Busoga United FC 1(Boban Zirintusa)- 1 SC Villa – 05/10/2019

Proline FC 0-1(Isma Kawawulo) Busoga United FC – 08/10/2019

Busoga United FC 2(Boban Zirintusa, Julius Debbo) – 1 Police FC – 12/10/2019

Express FC 1-2(Boban Zirintusa, Joel Madondo) Busoga United FC – 29/10/2019

Busoga United FC Performance since earning promotion

2016/17 Season

Position – 10th

Games played – 30

Wins – 6

Draws – 15

Losses- 9

Goals for – 20

Goals against -22

Points -33

2017/18 Season

Position- 5th

Games-30

Wins- 12

Draws -8

Losses – 10

Goals for – 30

Goals against – 27

Points – 43

2018/19 Season

Position- 9th

Games -30

Wins – 10

Draws- 11

Losses – 9

Goals for – 28

Goals against – 34

Points – 41

2019/20 Season

Position – 3rd

Games- 10

Wins -5

Draws- 1

Losses-4

Goals for – 12

Goals against- 9

Points-16

Full stats