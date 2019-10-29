Busoga United FC marked their 100th game in the top tier league with a 2-1 win against Express FC Muteesa II stadium.
Joel Madondo and Boban Zirintusa scored for Busoga United FC while Frank Kalanda converted from the spot for the Red Eagles.
Since earning promotion in 2016, the Jinja based side has gone through a number of transformations and made a mark in the league. Not so many teams in the domestic league survive relegation on their first time of asking but Busoga United has done so and continues to move from strength to strength.
The brief history about the club indicate it started in 2012, belonged to a section of mechanics in the Kirinya area and played in the lower divisions. A few years later, Jinja Secondary School headmistress Diana Nyago got the idea of starting a team, forming a merger with Kirinya FC and that is how the name Kirinya- Jinja SS came about.
There were two attempts to qualify for the top tier league in 2014 and 2015 but the team lost the FUFA Big League playoffs to KJT and JMC Hippos FC. However, in 2016, their third attempt was fruitful and eventually made it to the promised land under coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko.
At the start of this season, the team management thought it wise to change the name to Busoga United FC in a bid to give it a better appeal outside the school. His Highness the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope Kadumbula IV was appointed the club patron.
There has also been a change in the team logo and badge to portray the features in Jinja town including the new bridge and river Nile.
Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita takes a look at all the 100 games Busoga United FC has played in the Uganda Premier League and the different goal scorers since 2016/17 season
Busoga United FC Statistics
2016/17 season
- Busoga United FC 0-0 URA FC – 19/08/2016
- JMC Hippos 0-0 Busoga United FC – 23/08/2016
- Busoga United FC 0-0 Sadolin Paints FC – 06/09/2016
- Tooro United FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 10/09/2016
- Busoga United FC 0-0 Onduparaka FC – 20/09/2016
- The Saints FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 24/09/2016
- Busoga United FC 0-0 BUL FC – 27/09/2016
- Express FC 1-1(Godfrey Mubiru) Busoga United FC – 01/10/2016
- Busoga United FC 1(John Wakalaita)- 1 KCCA FC – 11/10/2016
- Vipers SC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 18/10/2016
- Police FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 29/10/2016
- Busoga United FC 1(Edward Kakembo)- 1 Bright Stars FC – 01/11/2016
- Busoga United FC 1(Godfrey Mubiru) – 1 Lweza FC – 02/12/2016
- Proline FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 06/12/2016
- SC Villa 2-0 Busoga United FC – 10/12/2016
- Busoga United FC 1(Anthony Mayanja)- 1 Tooro United FC – 07/02/2017
- Sadolin Paints FC 0-2(George Ssenkaba) Busoga United FC – 12/02/2017
- Onduparaka FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 17/02/2017
- Busoga United FC 2(Bashir Mutanda, George Ssenkaba) -0 The Saints FC – 28/02/2017
- BUL FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 07/03/2017
- Busoga United FC 0- 1 Express FC – 12/03/2017
- Busoga United FC 1(Anthony Mayanja) -0 Vipers SC – 31/03/2017
- Busoga United FC 1(Bashir Mutanda)-0 Police FC – 07/04/2017
- Bright Stars FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 11/04/2017
- Busoga United 1(Bashir Mutanda) -0 SC Villa – 18/04/2017
- URA FC 1-1(Livingstone Mulondo) Busoga United FC – 02/05/2017
- KCCA FC 5-1(Bashir Mutanda) Busoga United FC – 06/05/2017
- Busoga United FC 4(George Ssenkaba, John Ssemazi, Anthony Mayanja, James Otim)- 0 JMC Hippos – 09/05/2017
- Lweza FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 16/05/2017
- Busoga United FC 2(Isaac Ntege, George Ssenkaba)- 2 Proline FC – 20/05/2017
2017/18 Season
- Express FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 13/09/2017
- Busoga United FC 1(Isaac Ntege)-0 URA FC -16/09/2017
- Busoga United FC 1(Ibrahim Kayiwa) -1 BUL FC – 23/09/2017
- Bright Stars FC 2-1(Musa Esenu) Busoga United FC – 26/09/2017
- Masavu FC 0-1(Faizal Muwawu) Busoga United FC – 10/10/2017
- Busoga United (Musa Esenu x2) – 1 Proline FC – 17/10/2017
- Police FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 25/10/2017
- Busoga United FC 0-1 Tooro United FC – 04/11/2017
- Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku) -0 Mbarara City FC – 15/11/2017
- Onduparaka FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 18/11/2017
- UPDF FC 0-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 21/11/2017
- Vipers SC 2-0 Busoga United FC – 24/11/2017
- Busoga United FC 2 (Musa Esenu, Faizal Muwawu)- 2 Maroons FC – 28/11/2017
- KCCA FC 2-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 20/12/2017
- Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku) -1 SC Villa – 23/12/2017
- Proline FC 0-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 10/02/2018
- Busoga United FC2(Musa Esenu, Anthony Mayanja)- 0 Police FC – 13/02/2018
- Tooro United FC 2-2 (Faizal Muwawu, Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 20/02/2018
- Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku)-0 Onduparaka FC – 03/03/2018
- Busoga United FC 3(Joel Madondo, Musa Esenu, Bashir Mutanda)- 0 UPDF FC – 09/03/2018
- Maroons FC 1-2(Musa Esenu x2) Busoga United FC – 14/03/2018
- Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC – 30/03/2018
- Busoga United FC 2(Fred Amaku, Anthony Mayanja)- 0 Express FC – 03/04/2018
- URA FC 2-0 Busoga United FC – 11/04/2018
- BUL FC 1-1(Faizal Muwawu) Busoga United FC – 21/04/2018
- Busoga United FC 1(Faizal Muwawu)-2 Bright Stars FC – 28/04/2018
- SC Villa 2-0 Busoga United FC – 02/05/2018
- Busoga United FC 1(Anthony Mayanja)- 1 Masavu FC – 05/05/2018
- Busoga United FC 1(Isma Kawawulo)- 1 Vipers SC – 08/05/2018
- Mbarara City FC 0-2(Jerome Kirya, Musa Esenu) Busoga United FC – 25/05/2018
2018/19 Season
- Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madondo x2)- 2 SC Villa – 28/09/2018
- KCCA FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 02/10/2018
- Tooro United FC 1-2(Joel Madondo x2) Busoga United FC – 16/10/2018
- Busoga United FC 0-3 Onduparaka FC – 23/10/2018
- Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madodndo x2) -2 Vipers SC – 30/10/2018
- Bright Stars FC 4-1(Fred Amaku) Busoga United FC – 03/11/2018
- Nyamityobora FC 0-1(Nelson Mandela) Busoga United FC – 06/11/2018
- Busoga United FC 0-0 Maroons FC – 13/11/2018
- Ndejje University FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 04/12/2018
- Busoga United FC 1(Joel Madondo)- 0 Express FC 08/12/2018
- Paidha Black Angels FC 0-1(David Bagoole)- 11/12/2018
- Busoga United FC 2(Fred Amaku, David Bagoole) – BUL FC – 16/12/2018
- Police FC 3- 2(Dan Sewava, Faizal Muwawu) Busoga United FC -30/12/2018
- Busoga United FC 1(Joel Madondo) – 1 URA FC – 05/01/2019
- Mbarara City FC 3-0 Busoga United FC – 09/01/2019
- Vipers SC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 01/02/2019
- Busoga United FC 1(Fred Amaku)- 1 Tooro United FC – 05/02/2019
- Onduparaka FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 09/05/2019
- Busoga United FC 1(Joel Madondo)- 0 Police FC – 12/02/2019
- URA FC 2-0 Busoga United FC – 21/02/2019
- Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madondo, George Kasonko)- 1 Mbarara City FC – 26/02/2019
- Busoga United FC 2(Jerome Kirya, David Bagoole)- Nyamityobora FC – 02/03/2019
- SC Villa 1-2(Joel Madondo, Bagoole) Busoga United FC 06/03/2019
- Busoga United FC 0-2 KCCA FC – 27/03/2019
- Busoga United FC 2(Joel Madondo Isma Kawawulo) – 1 Bright Stars FC – 02/04/2019
- BUL FC 1-0 Busoga United FC – 10/04/2019
- Busoga United FC 2(Dan Ssewava, Jerome Kirya) – 0 Paidha Black Angels FC – 16/04/2019
- Express FC 2-1(Busoga United FC) – 24/04/2019
- Maroons FC 0-0 Busoga United FC – 30/04/19
- Busoga United FC 04/05/2019
2019/20 Season
- Tooro United FC 2-1(George Kasonko) Busoga United FC – 31/08/2019
- Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC – 03/9/2019
- Busoga United FC 3(Ibrahim Mugulusi, Dan Ssewava, Joel Madondo)- 1 Bright Stars FC – 07/09/2019
- BUL FC 0-3(Joel Madondo, Lawrenze Tezikya, Boban Zirintusa) Busoga United FC – 11/09/2019
- Busoga United FC 0-1 Onduparaka FC – 14/09/2019
- Mbarara City FC 2-1(Ibrahim Mugulusi) Busoga United FC – 01/10/2019
- Busoga United FC 1(Boban Zirintusa)- 1 SC Villa – 05/10/2019
- Proline FC 0-1(Isma Kawawulo) Busoga United FC – 08/10/2019
- Busoga United FC 2(Boban Zirintusa, Julius Debbo) – 1 Police FC – 12/10/2019
- Express FC 1-2(Boban Zirintusa, Joel Madondo) Busoga United FC – 29/10/2019
Busoga United FC Performance since earning promotion
2016/17 Season
- Position – 10th
- Games played – 30
- Wins – 6
- Draws – 15
- Losses- 9
- Goals for – 20
- Goals against -22
- Points -33
2017/18 Season
- Position- 5th
- Games-30
- Wins- 12
- Draws -8
- Losses – 10
- Goals for – 30
- Goals against – 27
- Points – 43
2018/19 Season
- Position- 9th
- Games -30
- Wins – 10
- Draws- 11
- Losses – 9
- Goals for – 28
- Goals against – 34
- Points – 41
2019/20 Season
- Position – 3rd
- Games- 10
- Wins -5
- Draws- 1
- Losses-4
- Goals for – 12
- Goals against- 9
- Points-16
Full stats
- Games played -100
- Wins – 33
- Draws – 35
- Losses – 32
- Goals for – 92
- Goals against – 93
- Points – 133