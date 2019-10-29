Express FC 1-2 Busoga United

Express lost their sixth game of the season after falling 2-1 to visiting Busoga United at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Joel Madondo and Boban Zirintusa scored for the visitors to turn a would be equaliser for the hosts by Frank Kalanda.

Madondo broke the deadlock in the 11th minute before Kalanda equalised from the penalty after a foul on Doka Mwiri in the 35th minute.

Two minutes after the break, Zirintusa scored the winning goal as Busoga United clinched a fifth victory of the season.

Abbey Kikomeko’s charges now climb to fifth on the log with 16 points while the Red Eagles are now 12th with six points adrift.