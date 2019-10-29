Police 2-1 Wakiso Giants

Man of the match Pius Kagwa scored a late winner as Police came from a goal down to beat Wakiso Giants 2-1 at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Viane Ssekajugo had put the visitors in the lead before Ben Ocen levelled for the Cops.

In a thrilling encounter, the Purple Sharks started better with Muwadda Mawejje hitting the cross bar early on before Ssekajugo got at the end of Hassan Ssenyonjo low ball to slot home at the far post in the 17th minute.

Ssenyonjo should have doubled the lead but failed to beat Davis Mutebi when through alone on the ball.

Ssekajugo also had an opportunity but slipped as he tried to make a connection with cross from the right.

Abdallah Mubiru called for a change before half time with Johnson Odong replaced by Fahad Kizito as the game went into the break with the hosts in the driving seat.

The second half was more of the Cops dominating play with the visitors playing on the counter.

Ocen drew the game level with a decent finish off Kagwa well weighted cross in the 61st minute.

It was moments after Kefa Kisala had withdrawn Hakim Ssenkumba for Ivan Kiweewa.

From then, it was an end to end game with either side missing good chances to take the lead.

Kisala introduced Karim Ndugwa and Duncan Sseninde as the team searched for goal while Mubiru withdrew Kizito for Edward Kiryowa.

With the game destined for a stalemate, Kiryowa beat three Wakiso Giants defender and passed to Kagwa who beat the advancing Yasin Mugabi to slot home and send the home fans into frenzy.

Police remain second from bottom with five points after nine games while Wakiso Giants are 8th with 13 points.